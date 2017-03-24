What’s wild at old Regency Mall

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)One time you could shop to you drop here, Regency Mall was happening.

“It was always packed and the movie theater right behind it the dare team was cool everything was cool,” said a person who called himself The Kid.

But cool has turned cold for a while now.

“Oh yeah, probably ten years or more,” said Vivian Price.

“Is there anything at the mall any more is there anything there?”

“No,” she answered.

All right no shoppers left in the mall right now I don’t think, but that doesn’t mean the place is totally empty not in the buildings rather behind this fence and in that retention pond.

: “No wow,” said Thyonnia Beasley.

“You believe that?”

“I believe it I kind of believe it,” she said

In the past his friends were shoes, belts and handbags but now at the Regency mall retention pond you’ve got this guy,

Really, alligator, alligator no,” said Lamont Rand.

No, I mean yes. an alligator see

Did you ever see an alligator when you were shopping at the mall?

No, no never saw an alligator didn’t want to see an alligator,” said Thyonnia.

“You don’t want to get caught by the alligator,” said The Kid.

Oh what are they going to do about that,” said Vivian.

“I don’t know,” came the honest answer.

We called the Department of Natural resources to check in on the gator, the Regency reptile.

Maybe one day something will move back into the mall, but probably not here because this space is already taken.

See you later alligator.

Out There somewhere in Augusta George Eskola. WJBF NewsChannel 6.