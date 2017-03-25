Augusta sweeps series against Armstrong State

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University baseball team hosted the Armstrong State Pirates for a Peach Belt Conference doubleheader on Saturday afternoon and pulled out a 5-4 win before taking game two 9-4.

Augusta moved to 13-14 on the year and 7-8 in the Peach Belt, while Armstrong went to 14-14 overall and 0-9 in the PBC after the series sweep.

Matthew Kuhlenberg made his fifth start of the season on the mound for Augusta in the game one of the doubleheader. The senior lefty tossed six innings and struck out three while giving up seven hits for four runs. Senior slinger Cody Pugh (3-0) pitched one inning to get the win, before senior Joey Stillwell got his fourth save.

Armstrong starter Tanner Hall pitched game one of the double feature and logged 4.2 innings to allow seven hits for four runs. Nathan Ward (2-1) came on in relief and got the loss for the Pirates in 3.1 innings.

AU was led by junior Jim Wagner who was 2-4 as the Jags totaled nine hits in game one.

Ryan Patterson lined a hit to center field to record an inside-the-park home run in the first inning that scored one for a 2-0 Pirates lead. Augusta scored one in the first on senior Cole Janousek’s single up the middle to score Lanford and in the second they plated two on a sacrifice from Brent Alford and a single from Clint Hardy.

Armstrong tied the game 4-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh but AU senior Jamal Cummings made the most out of a pinch-hit opportunity and saw one pitch to deliver a standup triple that scored Wagner. Up 4-3, the Jags went to Stillwell and he logged save four in two innings.

Will Thompson started game two for the Jags and pitched 6.1 innings to allow five hits for two runs (one earned). Casey Lenoch came in and pitched 1.2 innings to get the win, before Chase Slone closed it out.

Matt Meeks logged 5.1 innings for the Pirates, before Caleb Woods, Nick Andress, Griff Faircloth, and Sid Royal made appearances.

The Pirates led first in game one 1-0 after the third inning, but AU’s Ty Hobbs hit a towering solo homer to knot the game a 1-1 in the fourth. Eventually tied at 2-all in the sixth, Roberts roped an RBI-single to score Cummings for the go-ahead run.

Both teams matched one run to make it 3-3, but the Pirates took the lead with one in the eighth. AU freshman Jake Bogosian came up huge with a bases-clearing double in the bottom half of the inning to give Augusta a 6-4 advantage.

AU scored six in the eighth to win 9-4.

Augusta plays at Newberry in Newberry, S.C., on Tuesday, March 28 and hosts Paine College on Wednesday, March 29 for a 5:00 p.m. single game at Lake Olmstead Stadium.