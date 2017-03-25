Child injured, father charged after accidental shooting

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — A 6-year-old girl is recovering and her father is facing charges after an accidental shooting in Augusta.

It happened Friday evening just after 5:00 p.m. at their home on Southwick Drive.

Richmond County investigators say the father, Mark Scoggins, went outside with friends and left his child inside by herself.

They say the 6-year-old came across her father’s handgun and accidentally fired it.

She received minor injuries and was brought to the hospital for observation.

Scoggins has been charged with Reckless Conduct for Unsafe Storage of the Handgun.

His name is no longer in the jail’s inmate system, so it looks like he bonded out.