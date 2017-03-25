Child injured, father charged after accidental shooting

By Published:

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — A 6-year-old girl is recovering and her father is facing charges after an accidental shooting in Augusta.

It happened Friday evening just after 5:00 p.m. at their home on Southwick Drive.

Richmond County investigators say the father, Mark Scoggins, went outside with friends and left his child inside by herself.

They say the 6-year-old came across her father’s handgun and accidentally fired it.

She received minor injuries and was brought to the hospital for observation.

Scoggins has been charged with Reckless Conduct for Unsafe Storage of the Handgun.

His name is no longer in the jail’s inmate system, so it looks like he bonded out.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s