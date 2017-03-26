1 dead after Saturday night shooting in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — A 65-year-old man is dead after a late-night shooting in Allendale Saturday.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Pickrum Street.

Allendale police officers responded to the area after receiving calls about shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found a 65-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

The Allendale County coroner is not ready to release the victim’s name.

Allendale police have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on this story.