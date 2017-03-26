Augusta drops doubleheader to No. 2 North Georgia

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University softball team hosted No. 2 nationally-ranked North Georgia on Sunday afternoon for a closely-contested Peach Belt Conference doubleheader. Augusta was unable to capitalize in a tight 2-0 loss in game one, before falling 3-0 in late innings of game two.

The games move Augusta to 7-33 overall and 2-10 in the Peach Belt, while the Nighthawks notched a 29-9 record and a 9-4 mark in the league.

Augusta rookie right hander Morgan Hunter (4-12) pitched both games for the Jags and held the national-ranked Hawks to two runs in game one and three in the second. In her 13th and 14th starts of the season, Hunter hurled all seven innings and struck out a total of six batters. She now has 13 complete games in her freshman campaign.

Augusta’s Lindsey Stokes, Auburn Balcorta, Erin Rozier, and Brianna Dickens each had a hit in game one, while North Georgia’s Stephanie Hartness was 2-2 in the first game. UNG’s Kylee Smith (17-3) struck out six in game one and held AU to four hits.

Stokes and Rozier each had a pair of Jaguar hits in game two and Alishia Frierson and Lexi Duncan posted two knocks for UNG.

In the second meeting, UNG took a one-run lead in the first and never let go. In the fifth, Rozier roped a double to start the inning for Augusta and pinch runner Alex Head took third on a sacrifice bunt. North Georgia’s Amber Johns (6-2) got out of the inning on a fly ball to center and they held on for the shutout.

AU hosts Francis Marion on Wednesday, March 29 for a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader at Jaguar Field.