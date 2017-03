NewsChannel 6 has learned that funeral arrangements for Drew Passmore are set.

Passmore was a student at Augusta Christian Schools.

He died March 24th after a car wreck on March 18th.

Authorities say his vehicle veered into the opposite lane of William Few Parkway, where it hit the back of an oncoming vehicle, and went off the road.

A visitation will be held March 28th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m at Warren Baptist Church.

The funeral will be March 29th at 1 p.m., also at the church.