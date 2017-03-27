A man dressed as the “Joker” was arrested in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va (WHAG) – Around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, the Winchester Emergency Communications Center received several calls regarding a suspicious male dressed as “The Joker”.

The man, who was wearing a black cape and carrying a sword, was spotted walking along Papermill Road and South Pleasant Valley Road.

Officers with the Winchester Police Department arrested the man on the 2600 block of South Pleasant Valley Road.

Jeremy Putman, 31, is charged with wearing a mask in public and is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

Police have received several similar reports over the last week.

Officers do not believe there are additional suspects, but want to remind the community of the seriousness of the crime.