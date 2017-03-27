Aiken County Listening Session takes input from citizens

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken County leaders are taking time to hear what residents have to say.

The Community Relations Council hosted a “listening session” at USC Aiken Tuesday evening. That group then reports back to the Aiken County Council with the information they get from citizens.

As Aiken leader look toward the future, many have placed emphasis on millennials and how to make the community appealing to young people.

At a listening session Tuesday night, leaders got the chance to hear from some of them.

“It was really good to bridge a gap between you know those who didn’t feel connected and those who already are connected,” said USC Aiken senior Eric Sanders.

Several public officials attended the meeting, including members of the county council, the school board, law enforcement and state legislature, as well as the schools superintendent and the county administrator.

“That’s our whole deal here is trying to make sure our county and community is prospering and growing,” said Kevin Price of the Community Relations Council.

College students dominated much of the listening session. They said they wanted to see more of a variety of things, from mental health awareness to sidewalks and bike trails to more connection with the community.

USC Aiken senior Eric Sanders says he wishes students had more to do off campus.

“I spoke on the shuttle,” Sander said. “As far as like coming every month or every Thursday, and basically coming up with activities for people to do besides like drinking at the bars and stuff. Because the age group like 18-20, there’s not a lot for them to do, so I think it’s a good idea to have stuff for them to do outside of like alcohol, stuff like that.”

Students also spoke of wanting to get involved more involved with the community.

“Student organizations are more than happy to get involved with the community and the county in any way possible,” said USC Aiken senior Garrett Dragano. “I’m just not sure they’re aware of the opportunities here, so if the county did do that, I think that would be beneficial to the community here.”

This was the third of six listening sessions.

The next listening session is set for April 10th at Schofield Middle School at 6:30.