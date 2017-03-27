Butt Bridge to reopen Friday a re-dedication is proposed

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Downtown Augusta traffic will be getting back to normal just in time for the Masters rush.

After seven months of being shut down for repairs the Butt Memorial Bridge is scheduled to reopen Friday.

The bridge has under gone a major restoration, and that has two local men calling for the bridge to be rededicated during The Masters.

In April of 1914 President Taft came to town to dedicated the bridge to his aide Archibald Butt who on the Titanic.

“President Taft came to Augusta Georgia and dedicated the bridge to his good friend the hero of the titanic Archibald Butt we just think it’s a good story the guys were great friends and they played a lot of golf together and we thought it would make a great news story during the Masters,” said Woody Merry.

Woody Merry and Scott Hudson plan to address the commission at Tuesday’s meeting about a rededication of the bridge.

City Engineers say no ceremony is planned, especially during Masters week.