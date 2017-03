EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Lakeside defeated Evans 7-0 in game one of their three-game series on Monday night.

The Panthers have now won five straight to improve to 14-5 overall, 8-2 in region play, while Evans falls to 7-14, 4-6.

First pitch for game two is scheduled for 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday at Lakeside.