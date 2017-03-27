One Injured after Shooting on Cary Drive in Beech Island

By Published: Updated:

BEECH ISLAND, SC (WJBF) – One person is in the hospital this morning after a shooting overnight in Beech Island, South Carolina.

Investigators say it happened just before 2:00 am Monday morning  at 211 Cary Drive. Officials say one person was injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

At least one person has been injured and no suspects have been arrested. Our crew on the scene says at this time all lanes on Sand Bar Ferry Road are closed as investigators continue their investigation.

Stay tuned to News Channel 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s