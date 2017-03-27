One Injured after Shooting on Cary Drive in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, SC (WJBF) – One person is in the hospital this morning after a shooting overnight in Beech Island, South Carolina.

Investigators say it happened just before 2:00 am Monday morning at 211 Cary Drive. Officials say one person was injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

At least one person has been injured and no suspects have been arrested. Our crew on the scene says at this time all lanes on Sand Bar Ferry Road are closed as investigators continue their investigation.

