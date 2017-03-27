RCBOE releases statement on teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Education has released a statement regarding the accusation made against a teacher of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Craig Oglesby, a culinary arts teacher at RCTCM, is currently on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The RCBOE police investigator plans to go before a Richmond County Judge to secure an arrest warrant for Oglesby.

On Thursday afternoon March 23rd, 2017 an accusation was made of an inappropriate relationship between a student and Craig Oglesby, a culinary arts teacher at RCTCM. When allegations like these are made, they are reported to DFACS and the Richmond County school system police. The investigation began immediately after Mr. Oglesby was placed on administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation. The RCBOE police investigation into the allegation is ongoing. However, based on the information this far, including interviews with students and the victim, the Richmond County school system police investigator will be appearing before a judge today to request the issuance of a warrant for “sexual assault by a person with superior or disciplinary authority”. The accusations against Mr. ogles be will be reprehensible and we will always take swift and decisive action to protect our students. – Kaden Jacobs, Communications Director – Richmond County Board of Education