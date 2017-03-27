York Street Bridge work to continue during Masters week

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Work on the York Street Bridge, in Aiken, won’t stop during Masters week.

Normally construction is halted during the major golf tournament, but due to delays the South Carolina Department of Transportaion is lifting the restriction.

The bridge work won’t cause any additional delays, since it’s already close to through traffic.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the construction will be completed by April 26th, 2017.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.