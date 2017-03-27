York Street Bridge work to continue during Masters week

By Published: Updated:
York Street Bridge Won't Be Complete For Another 9 Months

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Work on the York Street Bridge, in Aiken, won’t stop during Masters week.

Normally construction is halted during the major golf tournament, but due to delays the South Carolina Department of Transportaion is lifting the restriction.

The bridge work won’t cause any additional delays, since it’s already close to through traffic.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has learned the construction will be completed by April 26th, 2017.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s