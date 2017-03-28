A Flu Epidemic is Affecting the CSRA

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – Experts are saying that getting the flu now can simply come from using the same pen and if you thought using -wipes- would be enough– you may need to rethink that.

The flu has been a big talker in the Augusta/Aiken area. Not only because of the late blooming date, but how how easily the virus can spread in an area.

“Flu is a big deal and I think the general public often takes it for granted because it comes around every year,” said Dean Thayer McGahee of USC Aiken.

“People don’t think it’s that serious until it actually happens to them, the thing is it can get serious very quickly,” said Alexus Johnson a nursing student at USC Aiken.

From nursing students to doctors, they both understand that the flu is no joke and is spreading quickly this season.

“There is just a ton of flu in the community, we’re seeing flu in daycare centers, nursing homes, a lot of people are getting admitted into hospitals with influenza coming in fairly sick,” said Dr. Gerald Gordon, Infectious Disease Specialist of Aiken.

The specialist also recommends that if you are experiencing symptoms of influenza, it’s best to go home for at least two days.

“It’s very important because its something that effects everyone and really it’s very simple. One of the best the best ways to prevent the flu is just good hand hygiene, washing your hands,” said Dean Thayer McGahee of USC Aiken.

“You need the flu vaccine every year they think that once you get it that one time that’s it, that’s not the deal,” said Alexus Johnson a nursing student at USC Aiken..

“People that are not immunized ought to get a flu shot they will help, I may not be perfect but it’s a whole lot better than not getting a flu shot,” said Dr. Gerald Gordon, Infectious Disease Specialist of Aiken.

Keep in mind, the flu shot will NOT give you the flu, it’s only parts of the virus in it to kill off the flu.. So it’s no way you can get an actual infection from that vaccine.

If you still have questions please contact your local physician.