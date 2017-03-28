AECOM Center for Performing Arts temporarily closed due to water damage

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Water damage has forced the AECOM Center for Performing Arts to close its doors temporarily.

The building was undergoing roof repairs when severe weather hit, and a leak damaged part of the stage area.

We have learned the Stroll through Memory Lane Elvis concert, on April 1, 2017, has been canceled.

The Jump, Jive and Wail show, on March 30 and 31, have been moves to the Etherredge Center at U.S.C. Aiken.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.

No word on when the performing arts center will reopen.

