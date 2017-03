AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County residents have a chance to define the future of public transportation at a several upcoming meetings.

The public transit workshops are hosted by the Lower Savannah Council of Government.

The first meeting is Tuesday at Aiken Technical College from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

The second meeting is Wednesday at the North Augusta Council Chambers from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The final meeting is Thursday at the Aiken Municipal Building from 11 am to 2 pm.