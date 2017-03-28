Aiken County residents get chance to weigh-in on public transportation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County residents have a chance to define the future of public transportation at a several upcoming meetings.

The public transit workshops are hosted by the Lower Savannah Council of Government. 

The first meeting is Tues., Mar. 28, 2017 at Aiken Technical College from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The second meeting is Wed., Mar. 29, 2017 at the North Augusta Council Chambers from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The final meeting is Thurs., Mar. 30, 2017 at the Aiken Municipal Building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

