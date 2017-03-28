Man in Custody after Shooting in Burke County leaves 1 injured

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WJBF) – One person is in the hospital this morning after a shooting in Burke County overnight.

Investigators say shortly after midnight, deputies were called to the 500 block of Boll Weevil Road for a report of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a 25 year old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office say through an investigation, they identified the suspect as 28 year old Cory Morgan Hatcher.

He was taken into custody just after 3:00 am during a traffic stop in Richmond County. Hatcher is now behind bars at the Burke County Detention Center.