Masters traffic plan to include changes to enhance pedestrian safety

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- With the Masters less than a week away, traffic engineers have released their plan with a few enhancements to ensure pedestrian safety during the weeklong tournament.

Two off the primary changes will impact pedestrians the most. Traffic from Downtown and the North pedestrian gate will be moved to the new entrance across from River Ridge Road.

Pedestrians will now cross Washington Road and use a new sidewalk to gain entry across from River Ridge Road. Columbia County Traffic engineer Steve Cassell says preparation for those changes are already underway.

“What’s going to really change is the look and feel in the area. We’ve had a couple projects that have gone on between John C. Calhoun and Riverwatch Parkway as well as what’s going on with the course itself and along Washington Road in the area. We’re just trying to convince people to cross at the same locations and pull them earlier a little bit,” Cassell said.

Cassell says his staff will be on site in the traffic control center monitoring traffic and making additional changes as they see fit.