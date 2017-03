Related Coverage RCBOE releases statement on teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with a student

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County teacher is now behind bars, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

43-year-old Craig Oglesby, a culinary arts teacher at RCTCM, was arrested Tuesday, charged with Sexual Assault.

Oglesby is currently on administrative leave and according to the Richmond County Board of Education.

The investigation is ongoing.