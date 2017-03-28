‘Swainsboro Apartments’ Facing Major Rodent Problems That Are Going Unnoticed by Management

Swainsboro, GA (WJBF)- Rodents mainly including rats have been a major problem and residents say management is not helping resolve the situation.

On Monday, March 27, 2017 residents of ‘Swainsboro Apartments’ in Swainsboro, Georgia called NewsChannel 6 about a reoccurring rodent problem. Residents say they have been trying to reach out to management but all they have done was call exterminators to put food down outside to kill them off, which in leaves homes smelling foul and bringing the rats inside to avoid outside traps.

“We have a rat and rodent problem here you know they’re in the refrigerators, they’re in the ovens,” said Craig Johnson, a former resident.

Mr. Johnson also along with other tenants also said the rodent problem got so bad that they had to leave their homes to live with family, while still being forced to pay rent. People say that management has been moving at a very slow pace and always put off the task. According to people who live there Swainsboro Apartments has been facing many problems over the last few months that have yet to be solved. They say they have been talking with management and nothing has changed.

“I started finding multiple rats which I bought several traps. I got traps upstairs, downstairs, I got about 30 in my house. Which I caught about 8 rats in the past two weeks. I’ve been to the office, I’ve had them come and look they’ve been telling us the same thing basically they not gone help us basically what they telling us,” said Brittany Daniels, current resident.

“They said this is the first time that she’s ever heard of it which is not true, then she told me on Friday I personally talk with her, she’s to call her manager to take care of it I came back today and she said she is gonna get with management today, well what did you do on Friday when you spoke with me, nothing,” said a former resident.

NewChannel 6 then tried to reach out to speak with management, they had no comment and declined an interview with us. We will be digging deeper into these problems and get answer for those living in Swainsboro Apartments.