Washington DC police address missing persons cases

WASHINGTON (WJLA) – After outrage on social media, national media outlets and shows are finally talking about missing girls in D.C., from “Good Morning America” to TMZ.

Metropolitan Police Department Commander Chanel Dickerson hosted a Facebook Live Friday, explaining again that the vast majority of the missing are leaving voluntarily and showing up back home a few days later, but it seems many – including girls across the District and nationwide – are not getting that message.

“We can’t go nowhere by ourselves … we can’t do nothing because we be worried about somebody trying to take us,” a teen girl said at a town hall held in D.C. Wednesday night.

Young person, in tears, while expressing concerns about missing person cases in D.C. pic.twitter.com/sKFs804tme — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@ABC7Annalysa) March 22, 2017

ANC Commissioner Sherece Crawford, who helped organize the emotional town hall, says with all the numbers of missing and often with no report of when they return, she wants more thorough information to be released.

“You have a social media frenzy happening right now with inaccurate information because they’re unable to get the sources of information from the sources,” Crawford said.

In the city, many residents don’t know what to think about the missing.

“I just think it’s really tragic and I hope that people are able to locate them,” Imani Hector said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and police officials have repeatedly insisted there’s no new rise of missing teens; the city has just been raising awareness online.

But many celebrities, like LL Cool J, have been attempting to raise awareness on social media as well.

Later, Bowser’s administration announced six initiatives to address the missing young people in the District. Read them in full below:

Initiative 1: Increase the Number of MPD Officers Assigned to Children and Family Services Division

MPD will increase officer staffing of the Children and Family Services Division. The newly assigned officers will share the responsibility of locating youth who have been reported missing. Additional officers may be provided through the Senior Police Officer Program, detailing of officers from other divisions, particularly officers who have previously served in this division, or the use of school resource officers.

Initiative 2: Expansion of the MPD Missing Persons Webpage and Social Media Messaging to Include Case Catalog with Broader Information

The current MPD Missing Persons website includes a tally of cases and very general information on each open case which is compiled into a Critical Missing flyer. Effective immediately, the updated MPD site will share more information about missing youth including: the circumstances of the child (abduction, parent abducted, child left home/school/other), the MPD officer assigned to the case, and more images. When the child is located, the date will be noted.

Initiative 3: Establish the Missing Persons Evaluation and Reconnection Resources Collaborative

The Child and Family Services Agency (CFSA), the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants (OVSJG), and identified community-based organizations will assist MPD with instituting a comprehensive evaluation of youth who are found or return home to assess the circumstances around their departure and to provide any additional resources/support/services necessary for the health and well-being of the child and the family.

A proposed citywide response and protocol will be created by a director level working group to serve all youth who have been reported missing and their families. This protocol will provide supports to the family while the child is missing. It will also ensure that young people and families are assessed appropriately and linked to resources that will enable successful reunification and sustainable family relationships that prevent repeat run away cases.

Initiative 4: OVSJG and CFSA Lead Working Group

OVSJG and the CFSA will lead a director level working group to analyze individual open cases, assess and analyze trends, and manage resource requests. A preliminary meeting has already taken place, and the group identified the following goals:

· develop a protocol to ensure that every runaway youth, upon return, is assessed and the reason for leaving established;

· work on creating a process that will ensure support for families while a child is missing and services available when he/she returns; and

· identify prevention efforts with families, schools, the Summer Youth Employment Program, and others.

Initiative 5: DMHHS and OVSJGA Additional Grant Support for Non-Profits Addressing Runaway Youth

OVSJGA and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services (DMHHS) will identify and promote grant funding to both advocacy and community-based organizations. DMHHS will release its latest round of Safer, Stronger DC grants, and OVSJGA will identify additional grant funding for advocacy and nonprofits with resources for runaway youth and their parents/guardians. The Mayor’s Budget Office is in the process of identifying existing resources for grants that can be distributed expeditiously.

Initiative 6: PSA Announcement to Support Public Education Addressing Missing Youth in DC

The Mayor’s Office of Communication and the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment (OCTFME) will create and promote the 800RUNAWAY hotline and website for youth and their parents/guardians through public service announcements. In addition, the OVSJG and CFSA Lead Working Group will work on identifying prevention efforts to educate young people.