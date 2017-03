AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Water damage has forced the AECOM Center for Performing Arts to close its doors temporarily.

The building was undergoing roof repairs when severe weather hit, and a leak damaged part of the stage area.

We have learned the Stroll through Memory Lane Elvis concert, on April 1st, has been canceled.

The Jump, Jive and Wail show has been moved to the Etherredge Center at USC Aiken.

No word on when the performing arts center will reopen.