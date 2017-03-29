A.R.C. rededicates baseball field to A.L. Williams

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Dozens came out to the Academy of Richmond County in support of legendary baseball coach, A.L. Williams.

The new field was unveiled and re-dedicated to the coach.

“Coach Williams was actually a father mentor to me. And very, very..one of the greatest men I ever knew,” Jack Fisher, a past player under Williams, said.

Players said Coach A.L. Williams bled purple and gold.

During his time as head coach at Academy of Richmond County, more than 60 of his players went on to play college baseball, and more than 30 played professionally.

Fisher was one of those players who made it to the Major Leagues. He said he wouldn’t have made it without Coach’s direction.

“The work ethic, the knowledge and the fundamentals that we went over everyday it seemed like, so it just became second nature,” Fisher said.

“They’re all very grateful that he was their coach. One of them said to me, I said, ‘So what did he do that was so special?’ He said, ‘You know what, your daddy became my daddy.” Janice Whiting, Williams’ daughter, said.

The A.R.C. Baseball field was completely renovated this year. Naturally, the school re-dedicated the field to Coach Williams.

“Oh I didn’t recognize when I drove up here,” Fisher said.

“It means more than I think any of us could tell anyone. All of us– his grandchildren, my sister here, me.He used to say, my memory is, ‘You have to go out on that field looking like a winner. If you look like a winner, you might actually be one, and that’s what he taught us, too,” Whiting said.

Coach Williams’ daughters said he is in several hall of fames– The Dug Out Hall of Fame and Augusta Sports are two.

After the dedication, the A.R.C. Musketeers played their first game on the field.