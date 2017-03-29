Aiken County is not lacking in after tournament events for Masters patrons

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – There’s an endless list of events for patrons to attend in Augusta next week and that’s no different in Aiken.

The city of Aiken is kicking off month-long events, in hopes that patrons stick around for longer than just Masters Week.

The 30 minute drive from Augusta National, to downtown Aiken, doesn’t seem to be discouraging people from staying across the river, because on top of smaller crowds than downtown Augusta, downtown Aiken has just as much to offer.

Booking a room at hotels in Aiken, for Masters Week, won’t be an easy task.

“We are sold out for most of the nights already,” said Owner of Hilton Garden Inn Rakesh Jasani.

Jasani says once patrons experience Aiken, they actually prefer to stay there. That’s why the hotel owner aims to ensure that all his guest have an unforgettable trip.

“We are going to have a putting green out here. We are going to have different activities that are golf related for our guest, and a lot of auction items that we do [to raise money] for the boys and girls club.” Jasani said.

The Alley is a prime spot to hit up after the tournament. The unique restaurants offer plenty of options for your taste buds and the locally owned shops stay open later the week of the major tournament.

To get more people to stop by the Alley, the business-owners on the strip got together and started a completely new event, this year, that’s sure to get patrons amped up.

“They are starting an Amp the Alley series,” said City of Aiken Tourism Supervisor Jenny Burghardt. “That’s every Thursday night throughout April. So, the first one will be the Thursday of Masters Week as well, with live music.”

But the fun isn’t just for the adults.

“We raised enough money to have free film camps and that’s what we are doing next week,” said Justin Wheelon, with the Southern City Institute. “Monday and Tuesday are one session and Wednesday and Thursday is another session.”

“Wednesday at 11 a.m. we are doing something more centered for kids. It’s called the Daredevil dogs Frisbee dog show.” Burghardt told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

To learn more about the film camp, for kids, click here.

Masters Week in Aiken

Aiken Visitors Center

406 Park Ave. SE

Extended Masters Week Hours:

Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aiken Historic Trolley Tours

406 Park Ave. SE

Extra Tours Masters Week:

Saturday 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m.

Friday 2 p.m.

Aiken County Farmers Market

115 Williamsburg St. NE

Special Craft Event Masters Week

Tuesday/Thursday 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday daylight to noon

Masters Monday

Hopelands Concert Series presents “Bethany & the Southside Boys”

135 Dupree Pl.

Admission: FREE

Starts at 6:30 p.m.

Masters Tuesday

6th annual Horses and Courses Art Walk

Downtown Aiken

Admission: Free

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 50 visual artist and 10 musical artist setup throughout Downtown

Masters Wednesday

Daredevil Dog Frisbee Dog Show

Citizens Park

651 Old Airport Road

Admission: FREE

Starts at 11 a.m.

Masters Thursday

Amp the Alley: Music, food, art and spirits Ft. live performance by Phillip Lee and Michael Baideme

214 The Alley

Admission: FREE

7 p.m. to midnight