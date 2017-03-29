Augusta contracts with old engineer to oversee Masters traffic

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Getting a handle on Masters week traffic has the city of Augusta bringing in some outside help.

Columbia County Engineer Steve Cassell is under contract with the city to oversee the tournament traffic plan.

Cassell is the former Augusta Traffic Engineer who designed the plan.

Though the city has a new traffic Engineer he’s never worked the Masters so city engineers say they brought in Cassell at a cost of 15 thousand dollars to help keep things flowing.

“It’s basically a transition John our new traffic engineer just came aboard two or three months ago he’s not quite as familiar with the traffic so steve is coming aboard to help us out with that,” says Augusta Engineering Department Director Abie Ladson.

Ladson says if it Cassell wasn’t available the city was looking at hiring a traffic consulting company to help with Masters, saying that would have been more costly.