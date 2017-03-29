Augusta to take part in ‘What Works Cities’ program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is getting a bit of “tutoring” thanks to a new initiative sponsored by former New York Mayor, Michael Bloomberg. Augusta is one of 77 cities nationwide taking part in the “What Works Cities” program.

The initiative works to enhance the use of data and evidence in the public sector to better allow city governments to address their residents needs more efficiently. Augusta is the first city in the state to be named a “What Works City” and will receive technical assistance from experts on how to address local issues like neighborhood blight, drainage and infrastructure.

Augusta Mayor, Hardie Davis says in a press release, “We must do a better job for our citizens, using that information we have already gathered to improve services, revitalize our community, ultimately making Augusta a better and more attractive place to live, work and play.”