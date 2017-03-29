Foundry place questioned as it moves forward

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A major housing development clears an important hurdle.

Commissioners narrowly approving abandoning portions of three streets off Wrightsboro road,

This is to make way for the Foundry Place development an upscale apartment complex.

But some commissioners are questioning the project because the city could be at risk for paying off bonds if it’s not a success.

I want to make sure what were doing I went over there and looked at that piece of property very small piece of property that’s a lot of money we spent for it then it’s got to be cleaned up I’m for the project for sure when you go to abandoning roads and getting things going when this train gets a moving there’s no stopping it, says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners must still approve the issuing of about about 26 million dollars in bonds for the development.

The owners are spending six million dollars on the project.