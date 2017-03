Augusta, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — The Laney girls basketball program has been a force within the state during coach Otis Smart’s reign and Wednesday afternoon they received some worthy recognition.

After attending the state capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, the Wildcats were honored at the beginning of the Augusta Commission meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Laney beat Rabun County 85-76 for the 2A state championship on March 11.