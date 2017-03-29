Local resident wants to provide cooling vests for Richmond county deputies

Augusta, GA. (WJBF)- With the summer months fast approaching that means temperatures are on the rise as well.For first responders who spend countless hours working in those conditions – it can be miserable for them.

Tim Dobbs, a Martinez resident is now calling on the community to help keep deputies cool.

Dobbs said his son-in-law is a Richmond county deputy and he wanted to show support for local law enforcement so he came up with a way that he could help. He began doing research and found a company that provides cooling vest for deputies. He has now started a go-fund me page to garner support.

“These guys are out in the streets directing traffic working wrecks just being outside and they have to wear this body armor these ballistic vests under their uniform. It has to be unbearable to be in that heat and have that on so I was thinking what can we do maybe to alleviate some of that and make it a little bit more,” Dobbs said.

The cooling vests increase air flow for fast evaporation of moisture beneath the ballistic vest.

Each vests cost around $90 and his overall goal to provide every deputy with a vest would cost $25,000.

The link to the Go-fund me page is listed here if you would like to make a donation: https://www.gofundme.com/2kbxyhm4