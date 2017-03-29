Reports of shots fired in Capitol Hill incident

WASHINGTON (AP) – Police are responding to an incident near the U.S. Capitol grounds, and a witness says shots were fired.

Police say an erratic driver was stopped near the Capitol Hill district. They say hots may have been fired.

A car was stopped at a checkpoint Wednesday morning, according to the witness, and police ordered a woman driving a vehicle to stop.

The driver was arrested and no one was hurt.

Police say the incident appears to be criminal, not terrorism.

It is being described as a traffic stop.

Traffic was blocked on a short stretch of local streets just South of the Capitol.

The witness, on Capitol Hill to visit lawmakers, declined to permit her name to be used.