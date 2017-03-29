WJBF Scholar Athlete: Wagener-Salley’s Cameron Shiffner

WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — Cameron Shiffner epitomizes the meaning of a student-athlete.

The Wagener-Salley senior has been a four-year varsity starter in football, basketball and baseball, while maintaining a 4.3 GPA.

“He’s meant a lot to the program and the school because he sets an example,” Wagener-Salley basketball coach Earl Seeley said. “Here’s a kid who plays three varsity sports and excels in academics. Other kids see that and try to copy that, and hopefully they can do the same thing as well.”

Shiffner was named an all-region football player this fall, but he says his best sport is baseball. He earned all-state honors last season, and once he graduates he’s hoping to walk-on as a member of the defending Division I national champions, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

“It’s going to be hard, but baseball has always been my best sport,” Shiffner said. “It’s been what I’ve wanted to play since I was little.”

Shiffner said he’s not sure what he wants to major in at Coastal Carolina, but it’s definitely going to be something sports related.