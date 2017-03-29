Woman To Watch: Kim Bridi, Founder of Mission Om Foundation

After our service men and women come home from serving, so often there are physical and mental issues that can come up. Now Kim Bridi is trying to help them deal with those in a unique way.

This may look like just another yoga class but ask those in attendance and they would say its anything but.

“Mentally it’s helped me to manage my anxiety and my depression so that I can manage my symptoms without medications,” said Dayla Ramsey, yoga client.

Dayla Ramsey is one of many service members who are using this alternative therapy to help heal wounds that go deeper than what we can physically see.

“You see people with chronic pain, and our service members in chronic pain really become able to get their lives back,” said Kim Bridi, Founder of Mission Om Foundation.

Kim Bridi’s main focus is doing just that. She became the first person hired by the Department of Defense to offer this type of alternative yoga therapy.

“Kim naturally is a giver and she just embodies the idea of someone who is in this community to make an impact and to make a difference,” said Abigail Tiefenthaler, Kim’s friend.

Through the Evans Yoga Room where her studio is, Bridi started the Mission Om Foundation. It provides yoga based therapies to military, veterans and their families at little to no cost.

“She’s just magic. She’s very accepting and so there’s space to just be whoever you are in that moment,” said Ramsey.

And focusing in on that moment is exactly what Bridi tries to teach her students.

“We focus primarily on military sexual trauma, other types of trauma that took place during either combat or during different times if service. And we also focus on chronic pain and brain injury,” said Bridi.

“The transformations are profound. They start to make the connection between their minds and their body and their hearts”

It’s for her selfless act of giving back to those who have already given us so much – that makes Kim Bridi a WJBF NewsChannel 6 Woman to Watch.

