Attempted kidnapping reported in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators in Allendale say that a teen girl was taken from her front yard on Thursday, but managed to escape to safety.

Just after 7 a.m., The Allendale Police Department was called regarding a missing 14-year-old girl from the 600 block of Pickrum Street.

Investigators learned that the teen was taken from her yard by suspects driving a black Chevy Tahoe with silver rims.

During the abduction, the girl was able to get away and call her family. Authorities say she is safe and doing well at this time.

The suspects are described as being a man and a woman in their mid to late 20’s, both being of either middle eastern or Hispanic decent.

The female suspect may have injuries to her face as well as her upper body.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Allendale Police Department at (803)-584-2178.