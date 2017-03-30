Augusta set to host 39th annual 3M Invitational

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta men’s golf team is set to host its 39th annual 3M Invitational at Forest Hills Golf Club this weekend.

“I call it the kickoff to golf here in Augusta,” head coach Jack O’Keefe said. “You get some of the greatest players in college golf to start the week and then finish it out with the Masters the following Sunday with some of the greatest players in the world.”

The Jaguars welcome in 15 Division I teams from across the country, including four ranked in the top 20.

“We’ll go around and play a whole bunch of tournaments everywhere across the country, play against these guys, and then to have them come to our course and our home event, it’s definitely special,” junior Broc Everett said. “It’s fun to have good players out where we play all the time and see how they stack up.”

The Jaguars are trying to win the tournament for the 14th time, first since 2010.

The two-day event begins Saturday with a 36-hole shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The tournament concludes Sunday with tee times off holes one and ten from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Augusta University Athletics release:

This year's event is the fourth year of 3M's affiliation with the tourney. Founded in the rich tradition of golf in Augusta, Ga., the 3MAI has steadily grown since its beginning in 1979 and is widely recognized as one of the finest intercollegiate golf tournaments in the nation.

This year’s field includes No. 48 Augusta, Alabama-Birmingham, Army West Point, Central Florida, No. 20 Georgia, Georgia State, No. 47 Houston, No. 11 Illinois, Mercer, New Mexico, No. 14 Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC Aiken, Virginia Tech, and No. 10 Wake Forest.

The Jaguars have won the team title of their home event 13 times and taken 10 individual championships. In 2010, the Jaguars set a new tournament record for the lowest 54-hole total with a 47-under 817. With a 274-270 start in the first two rounds, the Jags also obliterated the previous 36-hole record by seven strokes

The Augusta Golf Association (established in 1949), a group dedicated to the promotion of golf in the Augusta area with a special emphasis on junior golf development, has served as the long-time host of the 3M Augusta Invitational. Forest Hills Golf Club, home to the Augusta men’s and women’s golf programs and host of the event, is a major contribution to the historic golf community in Augusta.