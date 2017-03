AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a dead body found at a hotel in Augusta.

Deputies found the body inside a room at the Knights Inn on Deans Bridge Road on Thursday morning. The coroner pronounced the victim dead at 8:10 a.m.

Investigators are treating the death as suspicious.

The body is currently being transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

The investigation is in the early stages.

