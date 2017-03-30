Burke county Sheriff’s office receives $20,000 technology and safety grant

Burke County, GA. (WJBF)- The Burke County Sheriff’s office was recently awarded a $20,000 grant by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The grant will provide deputies with newly installed laptop computers to help them complete incident reports without having to leave their vehicle. They also plan to spend money on technology to help monitor drivers speed such as radars and camera monitors to help enforce the current traffic laws.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says the Sheriff’s office is behind the times when it comes to technology but he’s hoping the grant will bring them up to speed.

“Our number one problem right now in Burke county is speed. You know we have a lot of highways, we have a lot of rural areas. We’ve actually had two fatalities within the last couple of weeks and that’s something that we certainly want to reduce. So we’re hoping that this grant will help us get some of the tools and resources that we need put the man power out there as well and do whatever we can to slow people down,” Blanchard said.

Burke county was also awarded a $15,000 grant from the Georgia Chief Association for technology bringing their grant total to $35,000.