ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia’s expanded medical marijuana bill is on to its last stop- the Governor’s desk.

Thursday afternoon, on the last day of the legislature, the Georgia Senate approved the list of expanded conditions the bill would cover according to an article in the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Diagnosed conditions included in the measure are, Alzheimer’s Disease, AIDS, autism, Tourette’s as well as others.

Hospice care patients would also be able to get prescriptions for the cannabis oil.