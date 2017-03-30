Local officers to be sworn in again

(Augusta, GA)

The Richmond County Sheriff is calling for a re-do to make sure all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed when it comes to swearing in his officers.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office says a typo was found in the oath of office paperwork for deputies. The release says Richmond County deputies are sworn law enforcement officers. It says to satisfy the letter of the law, and to meet certification standards, they’re asking a judge to conduct new oath of office ceremonies starting April 10th.

District Attorney Natalie Paine tells NewsChannel 6 there is no truth to any assertion that this has, or will affect any cases in the court system.