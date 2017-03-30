Students dance their way into a better understanding of Women’s History Month careers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A little dancing helped a few students in Richmond County put Women’s History Month into perspective.

The Craig-Houghton Girls Club took part in a free dancing class. Ferneasa Cutno with Cutno Dance Center taught third, fourth and fifth grade girls a few cool moves. A group of volunteers started the program last year to fulfill a need inspiring and encouraging young girls to succeed.

Taylor Foreman, a fifth grade student, told us, “I learned modern and African dance and you have to be prepared and you can’t be shy.”

Tameka Allen, the Craig-Houghton Girls Club Organizer added, “I think it’s very important that we in the community work with our youth because of course the youth are going to be the future.”

The girls heard Ms. Cutno speak during a Women’s History Month Career Day session and they liked her so much, they wanted her to return and teach them some dance moves.