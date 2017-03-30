Thousands of Georgians could lose food stamps

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Nearly 12,000 Georgians may lose their food stamps because of a mandate that requires able-bodied recipients without children to have a job.

In January, the state gave people three months to find a job or face losing their benefits. And now 2 additional counties have these work requirements. Troup County being on of them.

WJBF’s sister station, WRBL News 3 spoke with a Columbus man that receives food stamps, but doesn’t have a job. He’s worried about what will happen if the work requirements come to Muscogee County.

“I’ve been looking for a job left and right and if my food stamps cut off it’s going to mess me up because I won’t have anything to eat and there are a lot of single moms out there who have to stay at home with their kids, it’s going to mess up a lot of things,” says Justin Joseph.

State officials say they plan to expand the work requirements to all 159 counties in the state by 2019 with another 60 coming on board next year.