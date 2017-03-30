University Hospital owners to purchase Trinity Hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Trinity Hospital of Augusta will have new owners—right down the road. Trinity is being purchased by University Hospital, according to a joint announcement released Wednesday. If all customary approvals are signed off on, the purchase should take about 90 days. At that time, Trinity will join the University Health Care System to include physician practices and specialty services in Georgia and South Carolina.

The University Health Care System President and CEO, Jim Davis says in a press release: “University is proud to be able to share our success that enables us to preserve this community asset and use the Trinity campus to continue our tradition of high quality care for Augusta and the surrounding region.”

All eligible staff in good standing at Trinity Hospital will be offered employment with University Hospital, subject to University’s standard review process. Teams from both Trinity and University will work to align operational systems in the coming weeks and months. “We plan to take advantage of the strengths of each organization and capitalize on them to enhance services where and how they benefit the community the most,” according to Davis.

In the joint statement, Trinity CEO Jason Studley said “Trinity Hospital of Augusta is joining a progressive system with a nearly 200-year tradition and history of caring for our community. I want to sincerely thank our staff and physicians for their commitment to our patients, their families, our community and our hospital. We look forward to the weeks and months ahead as we enter this new chapter in our hospital’s history.”

