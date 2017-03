WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people are dead and one person is injured after a crash in Waynesboro on Friday.

Georgia State Patrol responded to the crash around 2 p.m.

It happened around on Liberty Street just south of Downtown Waynesboro.

NewsChannel 6 has learned there will be no charges filed in this case.

The man who was injured was transported to Augusta.

He is in stable condition.

The scene has been cleared.

GSP says the investigation is complete.