AUGUSTA, Ga.– Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. is organizing the Youth & Adult Awareness Walk for Sickle Cell Disease on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Groups are encouraged to wear club shirts or colors, make banners and enjoy the walk, which begins at the Augusta Marriott fountain on 10th Street. Registration is at 8:30am, the walk begins at 9:00am.

All donations will go to support the vision of the Huisman Sickle Cell Foundation of Augusta, GA: to be committed to total wellness throughout nutrition, education and supplementation for preventive health and management of Sickle Cell Disease.

For information about registering your group call Ann Rouse at 706.860.2883, or Sandra Rouse at 706.860.5909

All checks and money orders should be made payable to Huisman Sickle Cell Foundation of Augusta, PO Box 14926, Augusta, GA 30919.