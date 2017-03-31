Community advocate envisions McDuffie County youth center to stop gun violence problem

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – One Thomson woman wants to fight crime in her community by giving kids something positive to do. But first, she’s hoping to get enough community buy-in to transform a building that has been vacant since the early ‘90s.

Imagine a place where a child can go skating and while the child is skating, the parent is sitting in a classroom working toward a GED. That’s the vision one woman has to help fix the gun violence in Thomson.

“Every time you see him, he in the kitchen eating bread. Fila, what you doing? Man I gotta get fat right here,” said Porsha Williams, who lost her brother to gun violence.

Her bread eating, joke telling brother Fila Climons would be turning 23 on May 31, but he’s one of McDuffie County’s many victims of what the community is calling growing gun violence.

“That was the worst day of my life. Every day that I go to work, I dread going to work because of getting a phone call saying something went wrong,” said Fila’s mother, Marie Williams.

Williams lives across the street from where her son was shot and killed in January. His death promoted a cross movement from one citizen and another movement from Kimberly Usry.

“We need to give them the skill sets they need to make better decisions,” said Usry, Founder and CEO of Our Children’s Village, an organization she started to help youth in the community.

Usry said her hometown has seen more teens killing teens in the past year or so.

“They have access to guns. They have more access to drugs and alcohol.”

Her vision? A youth center called Cornerstone inside the old Heilig-Meyers furniture store on Washington Road.

“Cornerstone comes from Isaiah 28:16, which says God laid the foundation in Zion. We have to be our kids’ foundation,” she explained.

For Usry, it’s already a plan that can work.

“There is a skating rink inside there. There is a mixed martial arts and a boxing club. There is a basketball goal and indoor basketball court. There is a teen area, a teen lobby, there is a café in there for them,” she detailed.

She’s also talking with Workforce Development to help offer jobs and she wants to provide GED services. A quick check of the Meybohm property shows it’s worth $700,000.

“We’re looking for partners. We’re looking for investors. We’re looking for donors. Incubators, anybody that wants to come out and help our community,” she said.

Fila’s family fully supports the mission for Cornerstone and hopes others help fund it.

“With stipulations on it that kids have to this, this and this in order to be able to attend then that will make them focus better in school,” Marie Williams said. “That will make them do better at home.”

“Just put the guns down because once you pick it up and you’re using it sometimes you can just be pointing it and you end up hurting somebody,” his sister told us.

Usry added the impact of what goes on in Thomson can spread to other communities, so long-term she wants to build an educated, college bound and employable generation.

