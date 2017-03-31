Daniel Lindsey returns to Aquinas to sign with Charleston Southern

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Daniel “Taz” Lindsey helped lead the Aquinas football team to its first and only state championship in 2013 and a runner-up finish as a senior in 2014.

After graduating from Aquinas in 2015, Lindsey spent the past two seasons at Feather River, a junior college in California.

“[It was] real tough,” Lindsey said. “Far away from home, not close to my family, but I found a way to get through it with the grace of God.”

Lindsey returned to Aquinas on Friday to sign a national letter of intent to play at Charleston Southern.

“It’s a blessing,” Lindsey said. “It seems unreal to be honest. They told me they’re looking for me to come play right away, so that’s really exciting.”