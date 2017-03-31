Glascock man arrested for Possession of Destructive Devices, Marijuana Manufacturing

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – A Glascock County man has been arrested on a number of charges including having explosives.

Eddie Stapp was arrested Thursday and charged with Manufacturing Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of Destructive Devices and Possession of a Hoax Device.

Investigators and DNR were originally called to the area of Mitchell-Warrenton Rd. and Friendship Church Rd. in regards to dogs chasing livestock.

While searching near a Stapp’s residence, they found 13 marijuana plants in the back yard.

A search warrant was then secured for the property, after which they were informed that there may be bombs on the property. The GBI was then called in to help with the search.

Two blasting caps and one improvised explosive were found.

The improvised explosive was determined by Special Agents to be a ‘hoax device’.

Stapp was found at a nearby home and taken into custody.

He is currently being held at the McDuffie County Law Enforcement Center awaiting his bond hearing.