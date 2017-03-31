Sheriff’s office has to swear-in deputies again after typo

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has to have a re-do.

Because of a typo in paperwork, deputies have to be sworn-in again.

Thursday evening, rumors were spreading that all pending cases, tickets and citations wouldn’t be upheld in court because of the re-swearing in ceremonies, however, the sheriff says that isn’t the case.

Richard Roundtree tells NewsChannel 6 that during a recent review the Georgia Police Accreditation Coalition found a typo in the oath of office paperwork.

“We are in the process this year of re-establishing our state accreditation, as a part of it, when you’re doing your oath of office, you have to be verbatim from the state of Georgia. So this is an administrative issue that we are just clearing up for our state accreditation. It has nothing to do with the legality of our deputies or their arrest powers or any citations that they’ve written, again, it’s simply an administrative issue so we can do our state re-certification,” he said.

Whenever a sheriff takes office or is re-elected, deputies have to be re-administered the oath of office.

The sheriff says because of the recently discovered typo, he is meeting with his deputies again and conducting oath of office ceremonies with each of them.

Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine is also responding to the situation telling NewsChannel 6, “there is absolutely no truth to any assertion that any case has been or will be affected.”

The sheriff’s office is now trying to make it clear that if you’ve been charged, you’re still facing charges.

“They are still going to have that ticket. All arrests are valid. Again, this is an administrative issue because again we’re into our 4th year for our re-accreditation and this is just part of the standards of re-accreditation,” he said.

You’ll remember that the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office already has the triple crown award, which means it’s been accredited by three national law enforcement agencies.

As for these oath of office ceremonies, a judge will officially swear-in deputies next month.