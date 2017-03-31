The future of John De La Howe School is changing

MCCORMICK, SC (WJBF)– Questions have been swirling about the future of the John De La Howe school in McCormick.

Just one month ago, The South Carolina budget panel decided cease state funding of the John De La Howe School. The remaining state money would be given to Clemson University.

According to The State newspaper, the school has about 50 employees, 30 students, but gets $4.6 million in state money.

The school’s President, Danny Webb, said this ruling no longer stands: “The general assembly is in the process of adopting a joint resolution where there will be a feasibility study comprised of a new board of trustees that will take place over the next 2 years and conclude in June 2019.. They will decide the best use of the agency and what programs should be implemented.”

Charlotte Tallent, the Director of McCormick County Chamber of Commerce, said the school is a crucial asset to South Carolina.

“The legislature is now giving it some really tough reviews, and whatever, but I just feel like it is a school that cold be so great for this whole state. A lot of these children could be lost in the system. We feel very strong in this community about this school staying here,” Tallent shared.

The school offers a wide range of educational opportunities for students. Agriculture, as the late Dr. John De La Howe stated in his will, is the root of the agency.

Students learn to care for farm animals, tend to a greenhouse and a garden, build facilities on site and operate machinery.

“With a lot of students it can afford them opportunities to go back into their communities and be self-sufficient. They learn skills here that are life long that can can use for employment opportunities,” Webb concluded.

President Webb says the general assembly has been taking an in depth look at the school over the past three years.

In June 2019, the study will conclude and the board will decide what John De La Howe’s future holds.