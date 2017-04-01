Augusta tied for sixth after second round at 3M Invitational

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University men’s golf team opened its home event on Saturday at the 39th annual 3M Augusta Invitational and the Jaguars are tied for sixth with No. 14 Oklahoma after two rounds at Forest Hills Golf Club.

Hosted by the Augusta Golf Association at Forest Hills, the 3MAI kicked off with 36 holes on the par-72, 7,005-yard course. No. 11 Illinois and New Mexico are tied for first in the 15-team field at 19-under par. Illinois is looking to defend their 2016 3MAI title, while New Mexico looks for its second team title after winning in 2015.

UCF sits third (-17), No. 10 Wake Forest fourth (-14), and Houston is fifth (-11) for the top five scoring teams.

The Jaguars started junior Broc Everett, seniors Emmanuel Kountakis, Viktor Edin, Jake Marriott, and freshman Gustav Andersson. Senior Cooper Brown competed as an individual in the 78-man field.

After shooting a 291 (+3) in round one, Augusta followed it with a 275 (-10) to climb the leaderboard five spots and share a tie for sixth with the Sooners at 10 shots under par.

Everett led Augusta and is tied for fifth at six-under par. He shot a 73 (+1) in round one and followed with a seven-under 65 – his lowest round of the season and the second lowest of his career.

Kountakis and Edin are tied for 33rd (-1), Andersson is tied for 39th (E), and Marriott is in 46th (+2). Kountakis and Andersson each fired 69’s in round two for AU.

The event concludes on Sunday, April 2, for the final 18 with tee times off one and ten from 8:30 – 10:45 a.m. The awards ceremony will follow completion of play.

This year’s field includes No. 50 Augusta, Alabama-Birmingham, Army West Point, Central Florida, No. 20 Georgia, Georgia State, No. 47 Houston, No. 11 Illinois, Mercer, New Mexico, No. 14 Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC Aiken, Virginia Tech, and No. 10 Wake Forest.

AUGUSTA @ 3MAI (Rounds 1 & 2)

T6 Augusta 291 275 566 T5 Broc Everett (1) 73 65 138 T33 Emmanuel Kountakis (2) 74 69 143 T33 Viktor Edin (3) 70 73 143 T39 Gustav Andersson (5) 75 69 144 T46 Jake Marriott (4) 74 72 146